Ranchi diary | State set to get second Sainik school: Chief secy

In light of increasing demand and high student enrollment at the existing sainik school in tilaiya, the Jharkhand government has decided to establish a second such school in the state. a decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief secretary alka tiwari. the school education Department has been instructed to begin the groundwork for the same. Currently, the state has only one sainik school tilaiya located in Koderma, which has an enrollment of 875 students, making in the largest in terms of student strength among all sainik schools in the country.

High-tech buses on roads in Ranchi soon

Ranchi is set to become the second city in india after nagpur to operate advanced flash-charging electric double-decker buses. Costing over Rs 1.25 crore each, these state-of-the-art buses will run at a speed of 120 kmph and get charged within 15 seconds. Once charged, they can cover a distance of up to 40 km. the initiative was confirmed following a meeting between Union Minister for Road transport and Highways nitin Gadkari and Ranchi Mp and Minister of state for Defence sanjay seth in new Delhi. Gadkari also sanctioned Rs 6,500 crore for the Ranchi outer ring road project and approved the DpR for the new bus service.