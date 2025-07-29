Six Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, several injured

RANCHI: At least six Kanwarias were killed and 24 others injured in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on Tuesday. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition. The accident occured when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck carrying LPG cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

The bus carrying 40 devotees was going from Deoghar to Basukinath.

Deoghar DC Naman Priyash Lakra informed that the incident took place at around 5:30 in the morning on Tuesday.

"The accident took place near Jamunia Chowk in Mohanpur block at around 05:30 in the morning. 6 devotees died, while 24 others are injured. Eight of the injured people are being treated at AIIMS, Deoghar and the rest are admitted to Sadar Hospital," said Deoghar DC.

Sources said that the collision was of such great impact that a portion of the bus was completely crushed.

Initial reports suggest that the accident took place as the bus driver fell asleep and lost control over the bus. The driver fell down and the bus continued moving without a driver for more than 100 meters. After the collision, the bus stopped only after hitting a pile of bricks.

Out of the 5 dead persons, 4 are from Bihar, which include, Durgavati Devi (45) from Bettiah, Santa Devi from Patna, Suman Kumari from Gayaji and Piyush Kumar (19) from Vaishali. Driver Subhash Turi (30) was a resident of Deoghar.

Eyewitnesses said local villagers rescued the injured kanwariyas from the bus and informed the Mohanpur police station.

According to a devotee, Anil Yadav, who was also travelling in the same bus, said that the incident took place at around 5 am.

"The bus was carrying kanwariyas from Deoghar to Basuinath. A truck loaded with gas cylinders, coming from the other side, collided with it near Jamunia Hospital in Navapura village," said Yadav. Five people died on the spot, he could not count the injured people, he added.

Yadav also added that the condition of at least three to four people was very serious.