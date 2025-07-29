'Social media misuse' constitutes bulk of cybercrime cases in MP, youngsters most affected

BHOPAL: Social media misuse forms the bulk of cybercrime cases in Madhya Pradesh, particularly affecting the young and most productive section of the State.

Out of the 1021 total cybercrime cases reported across the central Indian State in 2022, as many as 542 cases, which accounted for more than 53 per cent of the total cases, pertained to misuse of social media.

In 2023, when the total number of cybercrime cases declined to 927 (a dip of 9%), the cases related to social media abuse comprised 46% or 428 cases out of the total cases.

In 2024, as many as 1082 cases of cybercrime (which was the highest in three years) were registered by police in the State, out of which 37% or 396 cases were related to social media abuse.

Out of the 511 cybercrime cases reported this year, more than 47% cases (242 cases) are related to social media misuse.