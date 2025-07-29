'Social media misuse' constitutes bulk of cybercrime cases in MP, youngsters most affected

BHOPAL: Social media misuse forms the bulk of cybercrime cases in Madhya Pradesh, particularly affecting the young and most productive section of the State.
Out of the 1021 total cybercrime cases reported across the central Indian State in 2022, as many as 542 cases, which accounted for more than 53 per cent of the total cases, pertained to misuse of social media.
In 2023, when the total number of cybercrime cases declined to 927 (a dip of 9%), the cases related to social media abuse comprised 46% or 428 cases out of the total cases.
In 2024, as many as 1082 cases of cybercrime (which was the highest in three years) were registered by police in the State, out of which 37% or 396 cases were related to social media abuse.
Out of the 511 cybercrime cases reported this year, more than 47% cases (242 cases) are related to social media misuse.
According to the reply given by the State government to the question by first-time BJP MLA Riti Pathak on the second day of the Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing monsoon session on July 29, banking fraud and other types of fraud constitute the next biggest chunk of cybercrime cases.
The youngsters who form the most productive segment of population in the State are emerging as the worst affected by cyber-crime.
In 70% or 717 cases out of the total 1021 cases in 2022, the victims were youngsters, followed by 76% of 927 total cases in 2023, 65% of the total 1082 cases in 2024 and 67% of the 511 cases reported so far in 2025.
The resolution of the cases, however, could be a cause of concern, as its percentage has been on constant decline.
Out of 1021 cases registered in 2022, around 70% or 719 stood resolved. In 2023, however, 66% or 605 out of the total 927 cases could be resolved, even while the number of cases declined by around 9% compared to the previous year.
While the number of cybercrime cases was highest at 1082 in 2024, the percentage of cases resolved plummeted to just 47% or 505 cases.
The rate of resolving the cases so far in 2025 has been abysmal, with just 27% or 137 of the 511 registered cases being resolved.