'Sonalika Tractor' applies for residence certificate in Bihar using Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s photo

PATNA: In a bizarre and allegedly fraudulent attempt to obtain a government document, someone tried to get a residence certificate issued in the name of “Sonalika Tractor” by using the photograph of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in East Champaran district.

The applicant allegedly submitted a photo of the popular Bhojpuri actress along with a residence certificate application under the name ‘Sonalika Tractor’, listing the mother’s name as ‘Car Devi’. The father’s name was mentioned as ‘Swaraj Tractor’.

The matter was reported from the Chauradano police station area. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

“As soon as the officials came to know about this strange application, they immediately started the investigation,” a police officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified applicant at Kotwa police station. Police are investigating whether an organised gang is behind repeated attempts to get residence certificates issued in fictitious names.

Considering it a serious case of cyber fraud and tampering with government documents, police have begun tracing the IP address of the applicant.