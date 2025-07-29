'Sonalika Tractor' applies for residence certificate in Bihar using Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s photo
PATNA: In a bizarre and allegedly fraudulent attempt to obtain a government document, someone tried to get a residence certificate issued in the name of “Sonalika Tractor” by using the photograph of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in East Champaran district.
The applicant allegedly submitted a photo of the popular Bhojpuri actress along with a residence certificate application under the name ‘Sonalika Tractor’, listing the mother’s name as ‘Car Devi’. The father’s name was mentioned as ‘Swaraj Tractor’.
The matter was reported from the Chauradano police station area. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
“As soon as the officials came to know about this strange application, they immediately started the investigation,” a police officer said.
An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified applicant at Kotwa police station. Police are investigating whether an organised gang is behind repeated attempts to get residence certificates issued in fictitious names.
Considering it a serious case of cyber fraud and tampering with government documents, police have begun tracing the IP address of the applicant.
East Champaran district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal assured quick action in the matter and said, “The role of the personnel involved in this fraud, especially the data entry operators, is being investigated, and disciplinary action will be taken if found guilty.”
This comes close on the heels of another case from Patna’s Masaurhi region, where a residence certificate was issued in the name of ‘Dog Babu’, which surfaced on social media on Monday.
Prompted by the viral post, Patna district magistrate Dr Thiyagarajan S M cancelled the certificate and initiated disciplinary action against the IT assistant, revenue officer, and other block staff.
During the investigation, it was found that a certificate had been issued to ‘Dog Babu’ with the digital signature of Murari Chauhan, revenue officer of Masaurhi sub-division in Patna district, through the government’s Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal.
The certificate listed the dog’s name as ‘Dog Babu’, the father’s name as “Kutta Babu”, and the mother’s name as “Kutiya Devi”. The address mentioned was Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No. 15, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi, in Patna district, Bihar.
DM Thiyagarajan said, “The IT assistant’s contract has been terminated and he has been removed from service. The revenue officer has been put under suspension.”
Meanwhile, the general administration department has alerted all district magistrates against alleged attempts by unscrupulous elements to defame the government.