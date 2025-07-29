US team to visit India on August 25 for next round of talks for trade pact

NEW DELHI: The US team will visit India on August 25 for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Tuesday.

The official added that the two sides continue to be engaged in an interim trade deal as the August 1 deadline is approaching.

August 1 marks the end of the suspension period of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on dozens of countries, including India (26 per cent).

"The US team is visiting for the sixth round of talks," the official said.

India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the agreement last week in Washington.

India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held the deliberations.