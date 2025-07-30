2018 Bulandshahr violence: 38 convicted in inspector’s murder, punishment to be announced August 1

LUCKNOW: In a major development in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence case that shook the nation, a local court has convicted 38 people, including a BJP-backed district panchayat member, nearly seven years after the brutal incident that saw a police inspector killed and a police outpost set on fire.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on August 1.

Among the convicts are Prashant Nat, David, Joni, Rahul, and Lokendra, who have been found guilty of murdering Inspector Subodh Kumar. All of them are residents of Chingrawathi village under Syana police station area, where the deceased inspector was posted. The remaining 33 accused have been convicted of rioting, violence, and attempt to murder.

The violence had erupted in Mahav village under Syana Kotwali on December 3, 2018, following the discovery of cow remains. Hindu outfits and local villagers staged massive protests, allegedly at the instigation of Yogesh Raj, a key figure linked to a Hindu group. He allegedly mobilised a mob that reached the Chingrawathi police outpost with cattle remains in a tractor-trolley, blocking the highway.