Amarnath yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said in view of the inclement weather conditions on the Yatra routes, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu (the base camp of pilgrims in Jammu) as per schedule on July 31 (Thursday).

"Due to heavy rains over the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps of Baltal (central Kashmir) and Nunwan, Pahalgam (south Kashmir) from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said.

Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said pilgrims shall be kept informed about the situation in due course of time.

The Amarnath yatra will conclude on August 9 on the occasion of Rakhsa Bandhan.

The authorities have made unprecedented security arrangements for the yatra this year after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.