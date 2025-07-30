Assamese actress arrested in hit-and-run case after student's death in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested by Guwahati police in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed an engineering student.
Nandini was detained by the police on Tuesday evening and arrested after midnight, hours after the victim, Samiul Haque (21), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the city.
Charges under Sections 115(2), 125 and 281 of BNS were initially slapped against her. Later, Section 105 of BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added.
The accident took place on the intervening night of July 25 and 26 in the Dakshingaon area of the city, as the victim was returning home after his part-time job at a streetlight installation site.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told the media on Wednesday that the traffic police did not know about the accident that night, and Nandini appeared before the police the next morning.
“A Bolero had hit a scooty rider on July 25 night. The next morning, the woman was interrogated and allowed to leave on a PR bond. A notice was issued that she would appear before the police as and when required. She was summoned on July 27, interrogated and allowed to leave,” Borah said.
He said the victim’s family had lodged an FIR but did not name the accused. He said the police had learnt about Nandini’s involvement in the accident on July 26.
“The injured person succumbed to injuries at 6 pm on Tuesday. We will analyse the CCTV footage. We have also submitted a prayer to the director of the forensic science laboratory for a forensic examination of the vehicle (belonging to the accused),” the police officer said.
He further stated that the accused was medically examined after arrest. “As she voluntarily appeared before the police on July 26, the question of her medical examination did not arise. It was not necessary,” he added.
The victim’s family alleged that Nandini neither stopped to check on him after the mishap nor did she visit him at the hospital.