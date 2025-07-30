Assamese actress arrested in hit-and-run case after student's death in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested by Guwahati police in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed an engineering student.

Nandini was detained by the police on Tuesday evening and arrested after midnight, hours after the victim, Samiul Haque (21), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the city.

Charges under Sections 115(2), 125 and 281 of BNS were initially slapped against her. Later, Section 105 of BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added.

The accident took place on the intervening night of July 25 and 26 in the Dakshingaon area of the city, as the victim was returning home after his part-time job at a streetlight installation site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told the media on Wednesday that the traffic police did not know about the accident that night, and Nandini appeared before the police the next morning.