BJP will bring back PoK, Congress gave it away; terrorism in Kashmir near extinction: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

The Home Minister also attacked the Congress for questioning his government on foreign policy related to China, saying the opposition party's love for China had continued for generations since 1960s.

"The priority of Congress is not the country's security. Their objective is only vote bank and appeasement politics... Terrorism took roots, spread, and grew in India... the sole reason for this has been the Congress' politics of appeasement and weak policies," Shah said.

On the Opposition parties' demand that the government should clarify on the role of US President Donald Trump in ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Home Minister reiterated that the 'Operation Sindoor' was not stopped at anyone's request.

"Pakistan was brought to its knees, their DGMO called and said enough is enough, please stop it now," he said.

Shah also emphasised that the Congress has no right to ask about PoK.

"I want to tell the Congress that POK was given by you, and only the BJP government will bring it back," he said.

In his more than an hour-long speech, the Home Minister gave a detailed account of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which involved the killing of three terrorists responsible for carrying out the barbaric attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Shah asserted that terrorism will end in Jammu and Kashmir, and listed out measures taken by the government for all-round development of the Union Territories.

"I want to say to the terrorists through this House... do as much as you want... Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolve of Modi ji," Shah said.

He said it happened for the first time that people were killed in the name of religion, and it is extremely painful.

The terrorists killed tourists to send a message that they would not let Kashmir be free from terrorism.