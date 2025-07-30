Centre yet to respond to Uttar Pradesh government’s request for Chief Secretary’s extension

LUCKNOW: With just a day left for Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to hang up his boots, uncertainty surrounds his future as the state awaits the Centre’s decision on its request to extend his tenure by a year.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Manoj Kumar Singh, was appointed as the state’s Chief Secretary on June 30, 2024, replacing Durga Shankar Mishra after the latter’s two-and-a-half-year term, which included three extensions.

The keenness to retain Singh is evident from the formal request sent to the Centre nearly two weeks ago, seeking an extension of his service beyond the scheduled retirement date of July 31, 2025.

In support of its request, the UP government, in its letter, highlighted Singh’s involvement in major projects, including the Zero Poverty programme, which he is spearheading. It also cited the upcoming Global Investors Summit and a Groundbreaking Ceremony slated for the end of this year, for which Singh’s leadership would be crucial.

Moreover, with UP Assembly elections less than two years away, the state government would prefer to avoid any major bureaucratic reshuffle while implementing its key programmes.