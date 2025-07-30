Congress party loses representation in Meghalaya assembly after its last legislator, Ronnie, joins NPP

GUWAHATI: The Congress lost all its representation in the Meghalaya Assembly on July 30 after its last legislator, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, resigned from the party and merged with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP).

The development took the NPP’s tally in the 60-member House to 33.

The Congress had bagged five seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. However, three of the MLAs – Charles Marngar, Celestine Lyngdoh and Gabriel Wahlang – had joined the NPP in September 2024. The fourth, Saleng A Sangma, resigned from the House following his election to the Lok Sabha last year.

Ronnie submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma expressing intent to merge with the NPP. He said his decision to join the ruling party was without any precondition. He urged the chief minister to ensure the stability of the state and the development of the people.

“Despite requests since 2018, I had stuck to the Congress because I was elected on its ticket. Now, my people realised that nearly half my term has ended and we need development and stability,” he said.

The speaker said he had accepted Ronnie’s resignation from Congress and his merger with the NPP.

“I received his letter in which he expressed his willingness to merge with the NPP. I found it to be valid as it satisfied criteria as laid down under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution,” the speaker said.