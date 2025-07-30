Delhi HC to examine if Centre has power to order cuts in 'Udaipur Files' movie

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre whether it had the authority to pass the order directing six cuts in the film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' while exercising its revisional powers.

"You have to exercise the powers within the four corners of the statute. You can't go beyond that," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court posed the question on being informed that the Centre, while exercising its revisional powers under the Cinematograph Act, had suggested six cuts to the producers of the movie in addition to a disclaimer.

It was also informed that though the film has been recertified, it has not been issued to the producers because the matter is pending in the high court.

The petitioner's counsel contended before the court that the central government had exercised its revisional powers in a manner that contravenes the statutory scheme of the Cinematograph Act.

"The nature of order you passed, you said, effect six cuts, etc, whether this authority is available under the statute? "In the earlier round, this court has noticed the change of the provision of Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, as it existed then and now," the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who was representing the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court was hearing a plea by Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, objecting to the release of the film on the ground that it would prejudice his case during the trial.

"The (July 10) order was to decide the revision petition under Section 6. There was no order to the producer or to the board (to make cuts).