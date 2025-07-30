Education Ministry prioritises mental-health support to curb student suicide deaths

NEW DELHI: The process of strengthening and upgrading mental-health infrastructure in educational institutions has been accorded due priority, said Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education.

To prevent the recurrence of student deaths by suicide, the government is providing psychological support to students, teachers, and families, and focusing on mental and emotional well-being, he said.

He was submitting a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha by MP Manoj Kumar Jha on the increasing instances of student deaths by suicide in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), including IITs, Central Universities and NITs, and the steps taken to ensure their well-being.

The annual Accidental Death & Suicide in India (ADSI) reports by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that in 2022, student suicides allegedly accounted for 7.6% of the total suicide cases, compared to 8% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2020, Majumdar said.