Farmers take out tractor marches demanding immediate withdrawal of land pooling scheme in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With anger mounting against the controversial land pooling scheme of the Punjab government, farmers across the state held tractor marches demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The state government plans to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones. It is the largest acquisition of land by the government in the state since it was reorganized in 1966.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) comprising 35 farm unions had given a call for tractor marches which got support from other farm unions including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and BKU Ekta-Ugrahan, the largest farm union of the state.

On the call given by the SKM, tractor marches were taken out in various parts of the state including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mohali, Bathinda, Taran Taran, Patiala, Ferozepur, Fategarh Sahib, Ropar, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mansa districts despite inclement weather.

The biggest show of strength by farmers was witnessed in Ludhiana district where the state government proposes to acquire 45,861 acres of land. This includes 24,311 acres of land for residential purposes and 21,550 acres for setting up industrial zones. The epicentre of the protest was Dana Mandi in Jodhan near Ludhiana. A cavalcade of nearly 300 vehicles including tractors and tempos carrying many farmers and activists made its way through various villages.

Senior SKM leader and president of BKU (Lakhowal Group) Harinder Singh Lakhowal who himself led the tractor march from Kum Kalan to Ratangarh village, covering 30 villages of the area, told TNIE that farmers in thousands participated in the tractor march, which started at around 9.30 am and ended at 2 pm.

"On August 4, a meeting of the SKM will be held to decide where to hold the massive rally which we have planned for August 24. If by then the government does not take back the land pooling scheme, a big agitation will be announced by us," he added.