Farmers take out tractor marches demanding immediate withdrawal of land pooling scheme in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With anger mounting against the controversial land pooling scheme of the Punjab government, farmers across the state held tractor marches demanding its immediate withdrawal.
The state government plans to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones. It is the largest acquisition of land by the government in the state since it was reorganized in 1966.
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) comprising 35 farm unions had given a call for tractor marches which got support from other farm unions including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and BKU Ekta-Ugrahan, the largest farm union of the state.
On the call given by the SKM, tractor marches were taken out in various parts of the state including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mohali, Bathinda, Taran Taran, Patiala, Ferozepur, Fategarh Sahib, Ropar, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mansa districts despite inclement weather.
The biggest show of strength by farmers was witnessed in Ludhiana district where the state government proposes to acquire 45,861 acres of land. This includes 24,311 acres of land for residential purposes and 21,550 acres for setting up industrial zones. The epicentre of the protest was Dana Mandi in Jodhan near Ludhiana. A cavalcade of nearly 300 vehicles including tractors and tempos carrying many farmers and activists made its way through various villages.
Senior SKM leader and president of BKU (Lakhowal Group) Harinder Singh Lakhowal who himself led the tractor march from Kum Kalan to Ratangarh village, covering 30 villages of the area, told TNIE that farmers in thousands participated in the tractor march, which started at around 9.30 am and ended at 2 pm.
"On August 4, a meeting of the SKM will be held to decide where to hold the massive rally which we have planned for August 24. If by then the government does not take back the land pooling scheme, a big agitation will be announced by us," he added.
Without naming the AAP, posters have been put up in many villages, which read, "Any official or leader of any party who wants to apprise about the benefits of the scheme will not be allowed to enter the village."
Terming the policy a 'major conspiracy' to erase villages from the map of the state, senior SKM leader and president of BKU (Rajewal Group) Balbir Singh Rajewal said the tractor rally was held in several places of Ludhiana district including Kumkalan, Balion, Dakha, Jodha and Jagraon. "It was the biggest-ever march in recent times, as the public in rural areas showed their anger against the government’s bid to take over their fertile lands and displace them from their homes. This policy will ruin at least 20,000 families of farmers and leave farm labourers jobless," he said.
In Amritsar district, tractor marches were taken out in Ajnala and Mannawala as farmers from villages around Guru Ka Bagh marched towards Gurdwara Morcha Sahib on the Amritsar-Ajnala road where they were joined by another cavalcade from villages around Rajasansi. A march was also taken out in neighboring Tarn Taran district. In Sangrur district, the rally started from Sohian village, near Sangrur, and culminated at the deputy commissioner's office. Farmers led by SKM leaders also started a dharna against the government in front of the DC office in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee, said they appeal to the government to withdraw the policy before a massive agitation starts. "We know that the proposed acquisition announcement by the government was just a start," he said.
Several tractors were fitted with music systems and extra seating to accommodate more protesters. These mobile convoys passed through the villages where the government reportedly plans to acquire land under the pooling policy. Women also extended support to the protesting farmers as they offered refreshments including chabeels, langars and parshad.
The farmer leaders say that farmers are getting ready to fall into direct confrontation if such a situation arises. "We are determined to oppose the land pooling scheme and do not want to part with our fertile lands and will go to any length to stop our land to be taken forcibly," said a farmer Kamalpreet Singh.
The AAP government has been facing flak from opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP, which dubbed its land pooling policy a looting scheme to rob farmers of their land. In return, the AAP has hit out at the opposition parties for spreading misleading propaganda.