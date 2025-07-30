Gujarat ATS nabs Jharkhand woman from Bengaluru for allegedly spearheading AQIS

AHMEDABAD: As a part of the ongoing anti-terror operation, the Gujarat ATS on July 30 arrested a 33-year-old Jharkhand-native woman from Bengaluru for her alleged role in bolstering Al Qaeda's influence in India.

The accused, Shama Parveen, is believed to have been integral to AQIS’s social media propaganda machinery. The ATS collaborated with Bengaluru police to identify and locate Parveen. A joint team conducted a raid at Parveen’s residence in Manorayanapalya locality and arrested her.

Parveen is a degree holder and has been living in Bengaluru for three years with her brother, who is a software engineer.

ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said, "During the remand interrogation of the four previously arrested terrorists, the name of the female suspect surfaced. Our investigation revealed her links to Pakistan, following which we launched a deeper probe. It was also found that she was in contact with Mohammad Faiq from Delhi."