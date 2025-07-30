HC seeks DGP affidavit on beef ban in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought an affidavit from the DGP, stating in detail all the measures taken towards banning the sale of prohibited meat in the state.

The division court of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the DGP to file the affidavit himself.

Advocate Shubham Kataruka, on behalf of the petitioner, told the court that the Ranchi SSP had filed an affidavit in the light of the earlier HC order, where he stated that an FIR will be registered against those transporting banned meat.

The SSP, in his affidavit, denied that banned meat is being sold openly or is being marketed in Doranda or Lower Bazaar area in Ranchi.

“Even today, banned meat is being sold indiscriminately in Ranchi’s Qureshi Mohalla, Azad Basti, etc. No action is being taken against them,” petitioner’s counsel informed the high court.