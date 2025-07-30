HC slams police for forcing doctors to disclose identity of minor girls seeking abortion

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has rebuked the police for compelling doctors to disclose the identity of minor girls seeking to terminate pregnancy, despite a Supreme Court directive that it should not be insisted on.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on July 28 said the police's insistence was nothing but "harassment of the girls and doctors." As per the rules, when a girl who is below 18 years of age approaches a doctor seeking abortion, the latter has to inform the police.

The petition filed by a city-based gynaecologist sought a direction that he should not be forced to disclose the girl's name to the police in one such case.

The girl had had consensual sexual relations with a boy. She and her parents wanted to terminate her 13 weeks pregnancy, but did not want her name to be disclosed to the police in view of her future, said the petitioner.