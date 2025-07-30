Heavy rains in MP: Army called in Shivpuri; 2,900 people rescued in various districts

BHOPAL: Several people, including school children, were stranded in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district due to a flood-like situation after heavy rains, prompting the authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief work, officials said on Wednesday.

A flood-like situation has also arisen in Guna district, where a bridge on a culvert caved-in. People from several villages in Guna have been asked to move to safer places, they said.

Due to heavy rains, Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, and Betul districts were also witnessing a similar situation and rapid relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the administration, as per the officials.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took information about the current situation from officials at the Home Guard headquarters and gave necessary instructions to the collectors and other officials of the districts facing heavy rainfall.