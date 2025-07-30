Indian national sentenced in Singapore for using fake documents in job fraud

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Indian national has been charged with cheating and using forged documents to deceive a domestic worker into paying over SGD 2,000 for fake job offers for her relatives, The Straits Times reported.

Charanjeet Singh was sentenced to 13 weeks in jail by a Singapore court on Tuesday on charges of cheating and using forged documents, while three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court was told that Singh met the 29-year-old Indian domestic worker in October 2024 and claiming that he could secure jobs in Singapore for her relatives, he demanded Rs 2,50,000 (approximately SGD 3,700) per applicant.