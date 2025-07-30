Jodhpur police cremated Muslim youth despite missing report, family learns truth after DNA test

JAIPUR: Jodhpur police are facing backlash for allegedly cremating, instead of burying, the body of a 20-year-old Muslim youth, Ismail, despite a missing person’s report being filed days earlier.
The body, found in Gulab Sagar, was labelled “unclaimed” and cremated, a violation of Islamic burial practices. It was only after a DNA test that the body was confirmed to be Ismail’s, leaving the family devastated and angry.
Ismail, who lived in Chimanpura Gali-4, went missing on 17 June. His family reported his disappearance to the Sadar Bazar police station on 20 June. Just a day later, on 21 June, the body of a young man was recovered from Gulab Sagar and placed in the mortuary at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, falling under the jurisdiction of the nearby Sadar Kotwali police station.
Despite the fact that Sadar Bazar and Sadar Kotwali police stations operate from the same premises, they allegedly failed to coordinate. On 25 June, the Sadar Kotwali police treated the body as unidentified and cremated it.
It was not until 26 June that Ismail’s sister-in-law came across visuals and information about the body recovered from the reservoir. Suspicious that it could be her missing relative, she informed the family. They contacted the Sojati Gate police and demanded verification. A DNA test was ordered.
The following day, on 27 June, Ismail’s mother, Malka, provided a blood sample. The results from the Forensic Science Laboratory later confirmed that the cremated body was indeed Ismail's. On receiving the confirmation, Malka broke down, grieving not only her son’s death but also the denial of religious burial rites.
She accused the police of both carelessness and deep insensitivity. “He should have been buried, not cremated,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Nemichand from Sadar Bazar police station acknowledged that the body was badly decomposed when found, making identification difficult. “It was considered unclaimed at the time. After we were informed of the missing report, we proceeded with DNA testing,” he said.
This is not the first time such a mistake has allegedly occurred in Rajasthan. A similar incident was reported in 2019 in Bhiwadi, Alwar, where police cremated the body of a Muslim youth before confirming his identity. That event had triggered protests by the Meo community, with community leader Sher Mohammad accusing the police of serious insensitivity.
The latest Jodhpur incident has reignited concerns about police protocol in handling unidentified bodies. It has raised questions about accountability, coordination between departments, and the respect of religious practices, especially when families have already reported someone missing.
The case has drawn strong reactions from locals, who are demanding clear procedures and strict action to prevent such incidents from recurring.