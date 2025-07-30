Jodhpur police cremated Muslim youth despite missing report, family learns truth after DNA test

JAIPUR: Jodhpur police are facing backlash for allegedly cremating, instead of burying, the body of a 20-year-old Muslim youth, Ismail, despite a missing person’s report being filed days earlier.

The body, found in Gulab Sagar, was labelled “unclaimed” and cremated, a violation of Islamic burial practices. It was only after a DNA test that the body was confirmed to be Ismail’s, leaving the family devastated and angry.

Ismail, who lived in Chimanpura Gali-4, went missing on 17 June. His family reported his disappearance to the Sadar Bazar police station on 20 June. Just a day later, on 21 June, the body of a young man was recovered from Gulab Sagar and placed in the mortuary at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, falling under the jurisdiction of the nearby Sadar Kotwali police station.

Despite the fact that Sadar Bazar and Sadar Kotwali police stations operate from the same premises, they allegedly failed to coordinate. On 25 June, the Sadar Kotwali police treated the body as unidentified and cremated it.

It was not until 26 June that Ismail’s sister-in-law came across visuals and information about the body recovered from the reservoir. Suspicious that it could be her missing relative, she informed the family. They contacted the Sojati Gate police and demanded verification. A DNA test was ordered.