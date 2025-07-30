Kanwariyas assaulted in Kashi, FIR lodged against 12 accused, six arrested so far

LUCKNOW: A communal flare-up was witnessed in Varanasi on the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan when two Kanwariyas, carrying holy water on foot to offer to Lord Shiva, were allegedly attacked and pressured to convert to Islam by a group of men outside a mosque.

As per the devotees, they were allegedly told by the attackers to “Stop saying ‘Bol Bam’... and say ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ instead.” The incident took place on July 28, around 5 pm on the Rajatalab-Jansa highway.

A case was lodged against 12 accused, including charges of attempted religious conversion, assault, and robbery. So far, six people have been arrested, including the main accused, Munawwar.

Police said raids were on to catch the remaining suspects. As per the local sources, Shubham Yadav and Paltu Yadav, the two devotees, were walking from Adalpura and were on their way to Jansa Shiva Temple.

While walking with the Kanwar, they were chanting “Bol Bam” and “Har-Har Mahadev” when around 10–12 Muslim youths intercepted them near a mosque.