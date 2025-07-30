Kargil war veteran's kin alleges Hindutva activists stormed into house, asked to prove nationality

PUNE: The family members of a Kargil war veteran have alleged that a group of around 80 people affiliated to a Hindutva outfit barged into their house in Pune and demanded a proof of their Indian citizenship, accusing them of being Bangladeshis.

The incident took place in Chandannagar area of the city Saturday midnight, they claimed, adding that some police personnel in plain clothes were also present at that time but they remained mute spectators.

Irshad Shaikh (48) said his elder brother Hakimuddin Shaikh, who currently resides in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, served in the Indian Army and took part in the Kargil war.

He retired as a havildar from the Engineers Regiment in 2000. "While my elder brother lives in Uttar Pradesh, I, along with my two brothers and their children, have been living in Pune's Chandannagar area for the last many decades," he said.