More than 23,000 women, girls missing in MP for over a month and up to 1.5 years

BHOPAL: Over 23,000 women and girls have been missing for at least a month and up to 1.5 years in Madhya Pradesh.

The information was shared by the state government, while replying to the question on the issue by former home minister and senior Congress MLA Bala Bachchan during the ongoing monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

As per the written reply to the ex-home minister’s question, as on June 30, 2025, more than 21,000 women and 1900-plus girls were missing for more than a month in the state.

Surprisingly, those numbers included women and girls, who went missing between January and December 2024 and January and June 2025.

The detailed break up of the data shared by the government revealed that in as many as 30 districts the total number of missing women was more than 500.

These districts included state’s political and administrative capital Bhopal, commercial capital Indore, cultural and judicial capital Jabalpur, Sagar, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Dhar and Rewa districts.

The other districts where more than 500 women and girls were missing since more than a month, include Shivpuri and Guna in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Khargone, Khandwa and Barwani in southwestern MP, the districts of Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain (CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s home district), Jhabua and Dhar in western MP.

Those districts also included Katni, Balaghat, Seoni and Mandla (all in tribal dominated Mahakoshal region), Raisen, Vidisha and Narmadapuram in central MP, besides Satna and Rewa districts of Vindhya region and Damoh, Sagar and Narsinghpur in Bundelkhand region.