Over 1,400 URLs blocked for allegedly spreading anti-India content during Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to block over 1,400 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs)—web addresses, during Operation Sindoor.

The content on these URLs allegedly included false, misleading, anti-India news, communally sensitive material, and inciteful posts against the Indian Armed Forces, primarily from Pakistan-based social media accounts.

This information was submitted by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha. He was responding to questions regarding steps taken by the government to combat fake news, fake accounts and disinformation about military action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Vaishnaw stated that the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency to disseminate information under the ministry, actively monitored social media platforms and online news sources in real time to detect fake images, edited videos, misleading narratives and manipulated content targeting the operation’s objectives, government agencies or security forces.

The ministry further informed that the efforts of the FCU were appreciated by the media, prominently mentioning the news report of this newspaper in his reply.

Vaishnaw added that the government held periodic media briefings and kept both the media and citizens informed. “Details of operations carried out by Defence forces were explained along with relevant audio-visuals and satellite imagery,” he said.

“During Operation Sindoor, a centralised Control Room was established for interdisciplinary and inter-departmental coordination. This Control Room functioned 24x7 and facilitated real-time information dissemination to all media stakeholders. This Control Room comprised nodal representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with officers from various government media units, and officials from the PIB. Social media handles and posts spreading fake news and misinformation were actively identified,” his reply stated.

He said the links related to disinformation or false news concerning Operation Sindoor, which were fact-checked by the FCU, were promptly shared with concerned intermediaries for appropriate action.

“It was observed that certain social media handles, many operating from outside India, were actively propagating false and potentially harmful information. Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government issued necessary orders to block websites, social media handles and posts in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order,” said Vaishnaw.