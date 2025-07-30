Over 6.4 lakh convicted under Bihar’s liquor ban law since 2016; nine awarded death sentence

PATNA: Over 6.40 lakh people have been convicted under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, since its enforcement, with courts awarding death sentences to nine offenders, life imprisonment to 18, and jail terms exceeding 10 years to 222 others.

Additional Director General (ADG), Prohibition, Amit Kumar Jain revealed to the media on Tuesday that a total of 6,40,379 individuals have been convicted by respective courts for violating the prohibition law in the state ever since it came into force on April 1, 2016.

ADG said that a whopping 6,38,574 individuals have been held guilty under section 37 (for consuming liquor or creating nuisance at a public place under the influence of liquor), and the remaining 1,805 have been convicted under section 30 (manufacture, sale, storage and transportation) of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016.

Among the 1,805 held guilty under section 30, 18 individuals have been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, 222 to more than 10 years, 935 between two years and 10 years, while 621 individuals have been awarded sentence for less than two years, ADG said.

A total of 10,85,951 cases have been registered under the new Prohibition and Excise Act between April 1, 2016 and July 3, 2025 across the state. Of them, 4,16,081 cases have been registered by state Excise department and 5,59,870 cases by state police.