Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha return to India after 127 years

NEW DELHI: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after 127 years. The holy remains were discovered from Piprahwa village in Uttar Pradesh in 1898. The repatriation of the rare remnants was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
He said that it was a “joyous day for our cultural heritage”.
“It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture. #VikasBhiVirasatBhi,” he posted on ‘X’.
The relics were allegedly placed in an auction scheduled in Hong Kong in May. However, the Ministry of Culture took strong diplomatic and legal measures to stop the sale. It also issued a legal notice to Sotheby’s—a leading multinational auction house—demanding the immediate withdrawal of the auction.
“It may be recalled that the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898 but were taken away from India during the colonial period. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort,” Modi also said.
The Piprahwa relics, discovered by British civil engineer William Claxton Peppé in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, are believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Lord Buddha. Enshrined by his followers around the 3rd century BCE, these relics have long held immense spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and represent one of the most important archaeological discoveries in India’s history.
The majority of these relics were transferred to the Indian Museum in Kolkata in 1899. However, a portion of the relics retained by the Peppé family was taken out of the country and was listed for auction.
Reacting to the development, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the homecoming of the Piprahwa relics a matter of great pride for every Indian. “This is one of the most significant instances of repatriation of our lost heritage and would not have been possible without the vision and initiative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Officials said that the sacred Piprahwa relics would be formally unveiled during a special ceremony and placed on public display, allowing citizens and global visitors to pay homage and witness these rare artefacts.
This successful repatriation sets a benchmark in cultural diplomacy and collaboration, showcasing how strategic partnerships between public institutions and private enterprise can protect and preserve global heritage, said the ministry.
“This was achieved through a unique public-private partnership between the Ministry of Culture and Godrej Industries Group. Executive Vice Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group Pirojsha Godrej, whose sense of citizen responsibility and cultural stewardship shone through, partnered with the ministry in securing the relics and ensuring their return to India,” said Shekhawat.
On the occasion, Godrej remarked, “We are deeply honoured to contribute to this historic moment. The Piprahwa gems are not just artefacts—they are timeless symbols of peace, compassion, and the shared heritage of humanity. Our partnership with the Government of India reflects our deep commitment to preserving cultural legacies for future generations.”