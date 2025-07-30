President Droupadi Murmu to visit Jharkhand on July 31; to attend AIIMS and IIT-ISM convocations

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on 31 July and 1 August. On the first day, she will grace the maiden convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar as the chief guest. On the second day, she is scheduled to attend the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT-ISM (Indian Institute of Technology – Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

According to information received by the state government from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will also offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on 1 August before participating in the AIIMS convocation.

Authorities are working closely to ensure smooth arrangements for her arrival and engagements. Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also expected to be present at the events.

In anticipation of the President’s visit, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan has declared the Dhanbad airstrip area a ‘no-flying zone’ for 32 hours — from 10 am on 31 July to 6 pm on 1 August. The flying of drones, hot air balloons, and paragliders will remain suspended during this period.