Punjab government sacks doctor, suspends three others after oxygen failure kills three patients

Expressing regret, Singh said he was sorry that the hospital could not save the lives of critically ill patients. “This unpardonable negligence cannot be tolerated, and exemplary punishment has to be given. There was negligence on their part, which reflected their callous attitude,” he said.

Three patients had died at the hospital due to a 25 to 30-minute glitch in oxygen supply.

The initial inquiry report by a team from the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) pointed to poor management by hospital authorities in overseeing the operations of the oxygen plant on the premises. It was found that instead of a trained technician, a contractual ward attendant, a non-technical employee, was on duty at the time of the malfunction, and he was ill-equipped to handle the emergency. This lapse led to the deaths of three critically ill patients in the trauma centre.

The families of the deceased alleged that their loved ones died because of the hospital’s failure to act swiftly after the central oxygen system failed. They claimed that the disruption in supply went unaddressed for too long.

Sources said the deceased included a snakebite victim, a young man admitted for a drug overdose, and a TB patient, all of whom were on ventilator support at the time of the incident.