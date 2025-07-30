Rajnath: Day not far when PoK will be part of India

He said, “Today India is capable of going to the root of terrorism and uprooting it”. He reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to eradicate the menace in all its forms and manifestations. Singh asserted that the government has adopted a new strategy to strengthen national security and, at the same time, effectively deal with terrorism. Describing Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s military capability, national resolve, morality and political acumen, Singh said that now the Indians are not vulnerable citizens of a soft country but proud citizens of a strong nation.

He emphasised that the government is not only safeguarding the borders, but is also creating a system that is making the nation strong from a strategic, economic and technological point of view. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, India no longer tolerates; it gives a befitting reply. It is not going to bow down to any nuclear blackmail or other pressures,” he said. He repeatedly cautioned that Operation Sindoor has only been halted, and not ended.

He stated that Operation Sindoor has turned a vulnerable citizen of a soft country into a proud citizen of a strong nation. “Pakistan always tries to justify terrorism. Therefore, it is important that in the fight against terrorism, we eliminate not only the terrorists but also the entire terror infrastructure. That is why our Prime Minister has said that Operation Sindoor is still going on,” Singh explained.