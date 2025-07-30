SC flags ‘unholy nexus’; CBI files 22 FIRs against builders in NCR housing scam

NEW DELHI: Nearly a week after the Supreme Court’s direction, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered 22 FIRs against different builders operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) and unknown functionaries of various financial institutions to investigate a possible nexus between them in allegedly cheating and defrauding thousands of homebuyers in the region, officials said.

The officials stated that the CBI took the action in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and, after registering the cases, agency sleuths conducted searches at 47 premises linked to the accused across the NCR.

It is to be noted that scores of homebuyers in the NCR, who were allegedly cheated by builders and developers and further coerced by financial institutions for repayment of their loans, had earlier approached the Supreme Court by filing Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) to seek relief.