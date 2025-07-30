Schools shut as heavy rains lash Rajasthan, 30 districts on alert

JAIPUR: Rajasthan continues to reel under intense monsoon activity as heavy rains batter multiple regions, prompting widespread disruption and precautionary measures.

Jaipur saw heavy showers since morning, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Notably, areas around government residences, including those of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP Rajeev Sharma, were flooded. The Hadoti region was badly hit, with connectivity also severely disrupted.

In Kota and surrounding Hadoti region, the spell of rain persisted on Tuesday as well, filling up dams, anicuts, and ponds. Waterfalls have begun flowing from the surrounding hills, and low-lying areas are flooded. Many rural roads are submerged, causing significant traffic disruptions, and standing crops are beginning to rot in waterlogged fields.

Kota city recorded 15 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with intermittent rain continuing through the day after a wet night.

In Tonk and Sawai Madhopur, several areas are submerged. Rajasthan’s connectivity with Madhya Pradesh has been severely affected:

Parvati river overflowed in Etawah (Kota), flooding a new bridge on the Etawah-Khatoli road. As a result, State Highway-70 (Kota–Gwalior–Sheopur) is closed to traffic.

Augaad culvert on NH-552 in Bodal, about 12 km from Sawai Madhopur, was washed away, severing the Sawai Madhopur–Sheopur (MP) route.

In Sawai Madhopur, houses are filled with water up to five feet, and railway tracks are submerged, affecting train services.