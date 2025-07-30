Schools shut as heavy rains lash Rajasthan, 30 districts on alert

JAIPUR: Rajasthan continues to reel under intense monsoon activity as heavy rains batter multiple regions, prompting widespread disruption and precautionary measures.
Jaipur saw heavy showers since morning, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Notably, areas around government residences, including those of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP Rajeev Sharma, were flooded. The Hadoti region was badly hit, with connectivity also severely disrupted.
In Kota and surrounding Hadoti region, the spell of rain persisted on Tuesday as well, filling up dams, anicuts, and ponds. Waterfalls have begun flowing from the surrounding hills, and low-lying areas are flooded. Many rural roads are submerged, causing significant traffic disruptions, and standing crops are beginning to rot in waterlogged fields.
Kota city recorded 15 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with intermittent rain continuing through the day after a wet night.
In Tonk and Sawai Madhopur, several areas are submerged. Rajasthan’s connectivity with Madhya Pradesh has been severely affected:
Parvati river overflowed in Etawah (Kota), flooding a new bridge on the Etawah-Khatoli road. As a result, State Highway-70 (Kota–Gwalior–Sheopur) is closed to traffic.
Augaad culvert on NH-552 in Bodal, about 12 km from Sawai Madhopur, was washed away, severing the Sawai Madhopur–Sheopur (MP) route.
In Sawai Madhopur, houses are filled with water up to five feet, and railway tracks are submerged, affecting train services.
Morel Dam overflows again
The Morel Dam in Lalsot (Dausa), considered Asia’s largest kachha (earthen) dam, has overflowed with water reaching 1.5 feet above its crest. This is the second consecutive year the dam has reached capacity. The situation is being closely monitored by local authorities.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange and Yellow alert for several districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the forecast, 18 districts in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Some parts of the Bikaner division may also receive moderate to heavy showers.
School holidays announced in several districts
In light of the continuing downpour and the expected intensity of rain, local administrations have declared school and Anganwadi closures in several districts as a precautionary measure:
Jaisalmer: Over 1650 schools closed till 31st July.
Baran: Schools closed till August 2
Kota: Till August 1
Ajmer and Udaipur: July 30 and 31
Bhilwara: Closed on Wednesday
Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories, as life and property could be affected due to waterlogging, flooding, and road damage.
Rainfall alerts
30 July Alerts:
Orange Alert: Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk
Yellow Alert: Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Sri Ganganagar
31 July Alerts:
Orange Alert: Ajmer, Tonk
Yellow Alert: Bhilwara, Bundi, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Pali, Sri Ganganagar