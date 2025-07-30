SDRF constructs new escape route to rescue pilgrims as landslide halts Kedarnath yatra

DEHRADUN: The revered Kedarnath Yatra was brought to an abrupt halt following a massive landslide on the Sonprayag–Gaurikund pedestrian route, triggered by incessant rains.

A significant portion of the hill allegedly collapsed approximately 1.5 km beyond Munakatiya, completely blocking the Rudraprayag–Gaurikund National Highway and halting all two-way traffic.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall, when a large section of rock and debris plummeted onto the road. While authorities hoped to restore the highway by Thursday morning, if weather conditions improved, the Sonprayag–Gaurikund pedestrian path remains closed due to the severity of the landslide.

Police swiftly moved to halt all movement, stopping pilgrims at both Gaurikund and Sonprayag. Rakendra Singh Kathait, In-charge of Sonprayag Kotwali, confirmed the extent of the blockage.

“Large boulders along with debris have fallen, completely disrupting movement. Pilgrims have been stopped at Gaurikund and Sonprayag,” he stated.

Work to clear the debris has commenced, with Omkar Nath Pandey, Executive Engineer of the National Highway, stating, “Two machines have been deployed to clear the rubble.”

However, continuous rainfall and falling boulders in the Munakatiya area have significantly hampered efforts. Due to safety concerns, night-time clearance operations by JCB machines were deemed impossible, temporarily suspending road restoration.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has mobilised its teams to address the crisis. Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commandant of SDRF, told this newspaper, “Eight SDRF units are on 24-hour alert mode in different areas along the pilgrimage routes and connecting roads due to rain-induced disruptions.”