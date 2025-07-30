Security forces launch search operation in Kathua after movement of terrorists

SRINAGAR: Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir Kathua district after suspicious movement of three suspected persons was detected.
Sources said a joint contingent of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in the Bhambada area of Hira Nagar sub-division near the Ujh River in the Rajbagh police station area of Kathua district late on Monday.
The search operation was launched after a woman informed the security officials that she saw three armed persons moving in the area, they said. “Without taking any chances, the security forces were conducting massive search operations. They were thoroughly conducting the searches to ensure that no one was hiding in the area. Every nook and corner of the area was being searched. No contact has been established and nothing incriminating has been recovered from the area during the operation,” a source said.
They said, considering the sensitivity of the area due to its connection with the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the Pathankote highway, security forces were searching every inch of the land.
Sources said security forces also pressed drones and other surveillance gadgets for aerial surveillance during the operation. They have also increased patrolling and vigil on the Srinagar-Jammu and Kathua-Pathankote highways.
Given the Amarnath yatra, security arrangements on the two key highways in J&K have been beefed up. Over 3.70 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the yatraon July 3.
After many encounters and terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, including in Kathua in the last few years, security forces have increased deployment and vigil in the entire Jammu region, especially in the border districts and border areas, where there are chances of infiltration.