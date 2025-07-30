Security forces launch search operation in Kathua after movement of terrorists

SRINAGAR: Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir Kathua district after suspicious movement of three suspected persons was detected.

Sources said a joint contingent of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in the Bhambada area of Hira Nagar sub-division near the Ujh River in the Rajbagh police station area of Kathua district late on Monday.

The search operation was launched after a woman informed the security officials that she saw three armed persons moving in the area, they said. “Without taking any chances, the security forces were conducting massive search operations. They were thoroughly conducting the searches to ensure that no one was hiding in the area. Every nook and corner of the area was being searched. No contact has been established and nothing incriminating has been recovered from the area during the operation,” a source said.