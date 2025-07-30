‘Tourism lifeline hit by terror’: J&K CM appeals for footfall from Gujarat at travel fair in Gandhinagar

AHMEDABAD: Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, attending a travel fair organised at Gandhinagar on July 31 appealed for greater tourist footfall from Gujarat.

He credited Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal for driving tourism to the Valley over the last 30 years.

Speaking to the media at Ahmedabad airport ahead of a tourism fair, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “If you look at the last 30–35 years, the maximum number of tourists to J&K have come from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. My team and I are here to promote J&K tourism, and we sincerely hope to welcome a large number of visitors from Gujarat in the coming season.”

On the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah added, “We cannot rule out an intelligence and security failure; someone is accountable for what happened. Though the accused has been neutralised, the lack of clarity and responsibility on the security lapse is concerning.”