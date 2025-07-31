Be clinical in diagnosis and surgery, not in practice: President to budding doctors

RANCHI: President Draupadi Murmu, during the first convocation of AIIMS-Deoghar, advised the budding doctors to be completely clinical in their diagnosis and surgery, but they should not be clinical in their behavior. President in her address, said that doctors are the living form of God on earth, and millions of people have expectations from them.
The President arrived in Ranchi on Thursday afternoon as part of her two-day visit to Jharkhand, to attend the convocation programmes of AIIMS Deoghar and IIT Dhanbad.
“You should be completely clinical in diagnosis and surgery, but do not be clinical in practice,” said the President. Becoming a good doctor is a big deal, but becoming a good human being is an even bigger deal, she added.
Give advice with cordiality, she added. “We believe in God, we believe in Baba Baidyanath, but it does not have hands and legs. You are a representative of God; therefore, you are a living God,” said the President.
The President also expressed hope that culture and excellence is being started with this convocation. She also congratulated the students who received degrees and who performed excellently.
The President expressed happiness over the fact that there are more girls who received medals in the convocation. She said that the number of boys and girls in AIIMS Deoghar has become almost equal.
The President told the students that an admission in AIIMS and getting education is a guarantee that they become a skilled doctor. “You have to become a good doctor. A good doctor should also have the ability of sensitive communication,” she said. “We have also seen such doctors, the patients and their families start feeling better merely after meeting them,” she added.
“You can bring light into the lives of countless people. You can also play a role in building the society by making good use of the place that nature and circumstances and your skill and hard work have given you in the society,” said the President. She added that she would like them to contribute in primary medical treatment as well.
The President, on the second day of her visit, will attend the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT- ISM (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.