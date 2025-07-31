Be clinical in diagnosis and surgery, not in practice: President to budding doctors

RANCHI: President Draupadi Murmu, during the first convocation of AIIMS-Deoghar, advised the budding doctors to be completely clinical in their diagnosis and surgery, but they should not be clinical in their behavior. President in her address, said that doctors are the living form of God on earth, and millions of people have expectations from them.

The President arrived in Ranchi on Thursday afternoon as part of her two-day visit to Jharkhand, to attend the convocation programmes of AIIMS Deoghar and IIT Dhanbad.

“You should be completely clinical in diagnosis and surgery, but do not be clinical in practice,” said the President. Becoming a good doctor is a big deal, but becoming a good human being is an even bigger deal, she added.