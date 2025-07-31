Chandigarh Diary | AAP MP criticises land pooling, deletes post

AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang was the first party leader to speak up against the controversial land pooling policy as he took to social media and urged party leaders to “earn the trust of farmers” on this policy. He later deleted the post. He had tweeted, “The objections raised by farmers’ unions on the Land Pooling Policy must, in my view, be heard with empathy and addressed through meaningful dialogue. In the last three years, our government has ensured uninterrupted agri-power, pushed canal water to every field, fast-tracked mandi reforms... crop diversification. On this too, trust must be earned—not assumed.”

Former CM Channi’s double delight

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi was honoured with the prestigious ‘Sansad Ratna’ award for his outstanding performance in Parliament. Channi is the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Agriculture. The award recognises outstanding contributions to parliamentary work, including participation in debates, raising questions and involvement in legislative activities. These awards are instituted by the Prime Point Foundation and based on data-driven assessments of parliamentary performance. Channi, among the 17 MPs awarded, was recognised for his contribution to the legislature.

‘Alsi pinni’ served at Fauja’s bhog ceremony

At the bhog ceremony (last prayer) of legendary runner, the 114-year-old Fauja Singh, better known as the ‘Turbaned Tornado’, the family served special ‘alsi pinnis’ (flaxseed) prepared with jaggery – a secret behind the Fauja’s fitness and long life – as a tribute to his memory. Singh had it for breakfast every day with glass of milk. Harvinder Singh, son of the late marathoner, said his father never missed his daily ‘alsi pinni’: “Days before the pinnis were about to finish, he would remind my wife to start making a fresh batch. People were often surprised when we bought ingredients for pinnis during summers. But my father had them daily, regardless of the season.”

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com