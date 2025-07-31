Congress slams PM Modi over US tariffs, handling of foreign relations

After US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all goods imported from India, the Congress party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to safeguard India's strategic and economic interests.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, ridiculed the Prime Minister’s earlier focus on inflation in essential vegetables, famously encapsulated in the acronym TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato).

"Now, the real challenge for India comes from CAP, China, America, and Pakistan," Jairam Ramesh said, pointing to what he described as a worsening geopolitical scenario under Modi’s leadership.

Ramesh accused President Trump of "piling it on India" and outlined a series of hostile actions taken by the US administration.