Dhankhar’s sudden resignation prompts ECI to finalise Electoral College for VP poll

NEW DELHI: Noting that it will soon announce the schedule for conducting the election to the post of Vice President of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the purpose.

The election to the office of the Vice President has been necessitated following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post on 21 July, a little more than two years before he would have completed his tenure.

The Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

In an official statement, the poll panel said it has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

“The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon,” the poll panel said.

Just two days after Dhankhar’s resignation, the ECI had begun the process to elect the next Vice President.

Under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, the ECI is mandated to conduct the election to the Vice President’s office and, in the statement, the poll panel said that in compliance with Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the ECI is required to prepare and maintain an updated list of the members of the Electoral College, along with their recent addresses.