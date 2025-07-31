Eight air accidents killed 274 people this year: Government tells Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said there have been eight air accidents that killed 274 people in the country so far this year.

Apart from the Air India plane crash on June 12 that killed 260 people, there were three trainee aircraft accidents and four helicopter accidents.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that the cause of these accidents is under probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

"There have been a total of 08 accidents (involving 1 scheduled aircraft, 3 trainee aircraft and 4 helicopters) reported in the year 2025 (till date)," he said in a written reply.

On April 22, one person was killed in a helicopter accident in Gujarat, while on May 8, six people died in a chopper crash in Uttarakhand.

In another helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, seven people were killed on June 15.