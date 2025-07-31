Gujarat woman dies by suicide after poisoning seven-year-old son; financial woes suspected

During transit, the boy began vomiting. When asked what had happened, he reportedly told relatives that his mother had given him poison before taking it herself. Doctors administered emergency treatment and later shifted the woman to Surat Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment on the morning of July 31. The child remains under care at the private hospital.

Surat DCP Alok Kumar confirmed that the woman had consumed a poisonous substance called Selfoss and had mixed the same in her son’s milk. The case is being investigated as attempted murder and accidental death. Postmortem proceedings are underway, and statements from the family are being recorded.

The woman had experienced personal turmoil in recent years. Her first husband died in an accident in 2020. A second marriage ended unsuccessfully, after which she returned to live with her father in the Laskana area of Surat.

Though the exact reason behind the drastic act remains unclear, police suspect financial hardship may have been a trigger. Laskana police continue to investigate to establish the full sequence of events and the underlying motive.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)