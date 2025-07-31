In a first, Mussoorie to launch mandatory online registration for tourists from August 1

DEHRADUN: In a historic first for the 'Queen of Hills,' Mussoorie is set to introduce mandatory online registration for all visiting tourists starting August 1. The pioneering move, announced by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, aims to better manage the burgeoning tourist influx and alleviate severe traffic congestion during peak seasons.
Under the new regulations, visitors planning a trip to Mussoorie will be required to register on the tourism department's official website using their Aadhaar card before their arrival. While the department intends to maintain some flexibility in the initial phase to ensure a smooth transition for tourists, the long-term goal is a more regulated system.
According to the official sources, the decision comes in response to directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), pushing for a more structured approach to tourism in popular destinations. Similar to the well-established Chardham pilgrimage registration system, this framework will also assign responsibility to hotel and homestay operators, who will need to ensure their guests comply with the new registration rules.
"This system is not intended to deter tourists from visiting Mussoorie," stated Dhiraj Garbyal, Secretary of the Tourism Department. "Instead, it's a step towards promoting more organized and sustainable tourism." He added that this registration model could potentially be rolled out across other high-pressure hill stations in the state in the future.
Officials believe the mandatory registration will provide accurate real-time data on the number of people present in Mussoorie at any given time. This crucial information will be instrumental in improving traffic management, optimizing parking facilities, and maintaining environmental balance. The department is also developing separate registration and route plans for transit visitors, such as those passing through Mussoorie on their way to the Chardham Yatra.
The announcement has, however, drawn mixed reactions from the state's hospitality sector. Arun Verma, President of the Almora Hotel Association, voiced stern opposition, highlighting existing challenges. "The biggest problem currently is the severe traffic jam near Kainchi Dham. Businesses in Kausani, with its 40 hotels, have been ruined because of this," Verma lamented. "If this situation persists, we will be completely destroyed in the next two years. The registration process should be avoided. We don't get Chardham-level tourist volumes here; mandatory registration will only cripple tourism."
In contrast, Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, extended a warm reception to the government's initiative. "This will certainly organize tourism, and the post-registration process will prove effective," Agarwal remarked. He suggested that tourists could register via a mobile link upon reaching Mussoorie, or through their hotels, which would ensure transparency and better management.
However, Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association, expressed significant concerns, arguing that the move could adversely affect tourism there. "Nainital's situation is entirely different," Bisht explained. "Thousands come daily to the District Court, High Court, and other government offices. Besides, Nainital has a resident population of 7,000 households. How will we differentiate daily commuters from tourists? This will only introduce unnecessary complexity."