In a first, Mussoorie to launch mandatory online registration for tourists from August 1

DEHRADUN: In a historic first for the 'Queen of Hills,' Mussoorie is set to introduce mandatory online registration for all visiting tourists starting August 1. The pioneering move, announced by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, aims to better manage the burgeoning tourist influx and alleviate severe traffic congestion during peak seasons.

Under the new regulations, visitors planning a trip to Mussoorie will be required to register on the tourism department's official website using their Aadhaar card before their arrival. While the department intends to maintain some flexibility in the initial phase to ensure a smooth transition for tourists, the long-term goal is a more regulated system.

According to the official sources, the decision comes in response to directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), pushing for a more structured approach to tourism in popular destinations. Similar to the well-established Chardham pilgrimage registration system, this framework will also assign responsibility to hotel and homestay operators, who will need to ensure their guests comply with the new registration rules.

"This system is not intended to deter tourists from visiting Mussoorie," stated Dhiraj Garbyal, Secretary of the Tourism Department. "Instead, it's a step towards promoting more organized and sustainable tourism." He added that this registration model could potentially be rolled out across other high-pressure hill stations in the state in the future.