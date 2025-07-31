India Lacks war resources: Sibal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said India does not have warfare resources to destroy Pakistan, which is being supported by China with advanced technology and aircraft. Speaking during a special discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the Upper House, Sibal criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for not inviting J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah to a security assessment meeting held on April 8 in the Union Territory.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Sibal asserted that the Centre would have gained better understanding of ground realities by consulting a local leader representing the people.

“Where does the information come from that there is going to be a terrorist attack? It comes from the public. Who is the public? The people of J&K. Who is the leader? Omar Abdullah. You will not keep him in the meeting. You will not talk to the public. Where will you get the information from?” he asked.

Putting emphasis on India’s military strength, Sibal said Pakistan possesses advanced aircraft, while India’s Rafale is ‘half-stealth’ aircraft. He noted that Pakistan operates 25 squadrons, nearly matching India’s strength. “We don’t have the means to destroy Pakistan. And we are not only fighting Pakistan but Pakistan and China together,” he said.