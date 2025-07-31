Lt Col among 2 killed as boulder lands on convoy

SRINAGAR: A Lieutenant Colonel and a jawan were killed, while three other personnel sustained injuries after a boulder hit an Army vehicle in Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday.

An official said a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles in the military convoy which was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash in Leh at around 11:30 am. Five personnel sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to the Army hospital in Leh.

Two of the injured soldiers, identified as Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh succumbed to injuries. Three other injured personnel have been identified as Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit and Captain Gaurav. The doctors attending on them have termed their condition as stable.

In a post on X, GOC Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks saluted Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh for their supreme sacrifice in the of duty.