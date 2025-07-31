Lumpy skin disease resurfaces in Gujarat, 300 cattle infected across eight districts

Fresh cases have emerged from Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Sabarkantha, Morbi, and Dwarka, prompting urgent intervention from the Animal Husbandry Department, which has launched an aggressive vaccination drive in the affected zones. In response, over 5 lakh cattle have already been vaccinated to contain the spread.

Amid rising anxiety in rural belts, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel offered some relief, stating that 250 of the 300 infected cattle have recovered, while eight deaths have been recorded so far. He added that the outbreak is now under control in four out of the eight districts. He was speaking at a one-day technical seminar on “Animal Health in a Changing World: Innovation, Disease Prevention and Animal Welfare.”

Officials have also appealed to cattle breeders in the vulnerable regions to ensure swift vaccination and maintain biosecurity measures to prevent further escalation.