Lumpy skin disease resurfaces in Gujarat, 300 cattle infected across eight districts

AHMEDABAD: The dreaded lumpy skin disease (LSD) has once again raised its head in Gujarat, infecting nearly 300 cattle across eight districts in just 15 days, reigniting fears among cattle breeders and authorities alike. With memories of the devastating 2022 outbreak still fresh, when over 6,000 cattle perished, the fresh surge has triggered renewed concern among cattle breeders.
While the state government claims the situation is under control in half of the affected regions, active measures like mass vaccination drives and awareness campaigns are being rapidly executed to halt its spread.
Fresh cases have emerged from Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Sabarkantha, Morbi, and Dwarka, prompting urgent intervention from the Animal Husbandry Department, which has launched an aggressive vaccination drive in the affected zones. In response, over 5 lakh cattle have already been vaccinated to contain the spread.
Amid rising anxiety in rural belts, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel offered some relief, stating that 250 of the 300 infected cattle have recovered, while eight deaths have been recorded so far. He added that the outbreak is now under control in four out of the eight districts. He was speaking at a one-day technical seminar on “Animal Health in a Changing World: Innovation, Disease Prevention and Animal Welfare.”
Officials have also appealed to cattle breeders in the vulnerable regions to ensure swift vaccination and maintain biosecurity measures to prevent further escalation.
The current surge draws haunting parallels to Gujarat’s 2022 LSD outbreak, which devastated livestock populations, claiming the lives of over 6,000 bovines, nearly 1,000 cattle, and 1,500 other animals across multiple districts including Kutch, Jamnagar, and Rajkot. That outbreak, marked by fever, skin nodules, and reduced milk yield, had crippled the rural dairy economy and exposed gaps in veterinary preparedness.
In a proactive move, the state also convened a one-day state-level seminar today, aiming to review containment strategies, vaccine logistics, and inter-departmental coordination to ensure a repeat of 2022 is averted.