Mamata raises Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh, BJP alleges move to woo clubs ahead of polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced an increase in the Durga Puja grant to ₹1.10 lakh for 40,000 Puja organising committees this year. In addition, the Puja organisers will receive an 80 percent concession on electricity charges.
Last year, the state government provided ₹85,000 as a grant to Puja committees. At the time, the Chief Minister had declared that this year a grant of ₹1 lakh would be given to each committee. However, she eventually announced an additional ₹10,000, which the opposition BJP has alleged is an attempt at “buying favour” from thousands of local clubs ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.
Addressing a coordination meeting of Puja committees at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration. It is the lifeline of Bengal's cultural identity. Our praner utsab (festival of the heart). We are proud that UNESCO has recognised it as ‘intangible heritage’.”
Along with the increased grant and 80 percent concession on electricity bills, the Puja committees will receive a complete waiver of all state government fees, including fire licence charges, and an exemption from taxes imposed by civic agencies, the Chief Minister announced.
Starting with ₹10,000 in 2018, the grant increased to ₹25,000 in 2019. During the Covid period, it was raised to ₹50,000. In 2022 and 2023, the state government provided grants of ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 respectively. Last year, it was increased to ₹85,000. The number of Puja committees receiving grants has also increased in the meantime.
Banerjee also announced that this year’s Durga Puja Carnival will be held on 5 October, with immersions scheduled between 2 and 4 October.
Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “Why ₹1.10 lakh? Give ₹2.10 lakh. It doesn’t help (in the Assembly elections). First, give the due DAs to the state government employees. Then fill 6 lakh vacant posts in the state government.” He also alleged that in the coming days, the monthly allowance of Imams and Muazzems would be increased by ₹500.