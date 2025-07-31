Mamata raises Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh, BJP alleges move to woo clubs ahead of polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced an increase in the Durga Puja grant to ₹1.10 lakh for 40,000 Puja organising committees this year. In addition, the Puja organisers will receive an 80 percent concession on electricity charges.

Last year, the state government provided ₹85,000 as a grant to Puja committees. At the time, the Chief Minister had declared that this year a grant of ₹1 lakh would be given to each committee. However, she eventually announced an additional ₹10,000, which the opposition BJP has alleged is an attempt at “buying favour” from thousands of local clubs ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Addressing a coordination meeting of Puja committees at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration. It is the lifeline of Bengal's cultural identity. Our praner utsab (festival of the heart). We are proud that UNESCO has recognised it as ‘intangible heritage’.”