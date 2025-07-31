No merger for schools with 50 or more students as Uttar Pradesh government revises plan

LUCKNOW: Coming clear on its decision over the merger of the government primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday, announced that institutions with 50 or more students would not be merged.

The state government also said that any school located more than a kilometre from the next school would not be paired. It further clarified that there would be no reduction in the number of teachers’ posts.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced plans to merge (or pair) nearly 10,000 primary and upper primary schools, triggering strong protests from political parties, teachers, parents, students, and even a legal challenge.

UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, speaking to media on Thursday, said that schools which did not meet the specified criteria and had been merged would be reinstated in their original positions.