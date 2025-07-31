Nation

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Both houses adjourned till 2 pm amid protest from Opposition MPs

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on Bihar SIR.
Opposition MPs protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Opposition MPs protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 31, 2025.Photo | PTI
Parliament began on a stormy note on Thursday, with opposition MPs staging protests in the Lok Sabha over multiple demands. The uproar led to the adjournment of both Houses until 2 pm.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.

Members of the INDIA bloc, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged protests in the Parliament complex for the eighth consecutive day, demanding a rollback of the voter roll revision in Bihar. The Rajya Sabha, however, declined to take up the notices for an urgent discussion on the issue.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protests by Opposition over Bihar SIR

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Opposition MPs created uproar over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The House was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session over the SIR issue.

Soon after the House met at 12 noon after one adjournment in the morning, Opposition MPs were on their feet raising slogans in support of their demand for a discussion on SIR of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The MPs demanded that the special revision of electoral rolls should be discussed in the House.

Sonia, Priyanka, Akhilesh, other opposition leaders protest against SIR

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday against the voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback.

Several leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

INDIA bloc MP stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
INDIA bloc MP stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.Photo | PTI

Rajya Sabha adjourned until 12 noon as Opposition parties demand discussion on Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following protests by Opposition members over various issues.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.

"You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?.," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

