Probe ordered after Air India Express flyer from Srinagar lands in Bhubaneswar instead of Delhi

NEW DELHI: An Air India Express (AIX) flyer from Srinagar landed at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (30 July) after he forgot to alight at Delhi airport from his flight. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will investigate the incident.

The passenger was flying from Srinagar to Bagdogra (in West Bengal) and was supposed to alight at Delhi to switch to another flight to Bagdogra.

A source said, “The young male flyer had probably dozed off when the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. We make repeated announcements before any flight is landing at its destination. So, the explanation as of now looks like he had overslept.”

There were some passengers on the way to Bagdogra seated in the same flight and so it did not raise any eyebrows. The flyer woke up much later and informed the crew about it, the source added.