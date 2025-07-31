SC stays Nainital HC order linking English proficiency to election duty, reignites Hindi vs English debate

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court has intervened in a contentious national debate, staying a controversial Nainital High Court order that questioned the suitability of an official who could not speak English for election duties.

This judicial intervention has reignited a vocal discussion across India about the dominance of English over Hindi in public life, prompting a critical examination of language proficiency as a prerequisite for effective governance in a multi-lingual nation.

At the heart of this renewed discussion are strong voices challenging the premise of the High Court's directive.

"This is nothing but a colonial hangover," asserted social activist Anup Nautiyal, squarely labelling the notion that only English should be spoken. He passionately argued, "We need to move beyond this English-Hindi dichotomy and the perception that 'only English will be spoken'. As the world flattens, knowledge is also democratising. It is not a preserve of a certain community only."

Adding a crucial perspective, senior educationist and former DAV College, Dehradun Principal, Dr Devendra Bhasin, emphasised, "It is essential for everyone to respect Hindi. The development of a country happens by adopting its own language in practice; we have the examples of China and Japan."

Senior journalist Kiran Kant highlighted the practical realities within the state, stating unequivocally, "In our state, 90% of PCS officers are Hindi medium educated. If we don't speak Hindi in our own country, where will we speak it?"

The High Court decision, which drew national censure, had emerged from a petition concerning alleged irregularities in voter lists for the Budhlakot Gram Panchayat in Nainital. The petitioner claimed that non-residents, including individuals from Odisha, were improperly enrolled.

During proceedings on July 18, the High Court specifically sought answers from the Chief Secretary and State Election Commission on a pivotal question: "Can an officer who is unable to speak English effectively control election duties?"