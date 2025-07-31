Social media post targeting Prophet Mohammed sparks tension in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Dehradun is on edge, gripped by tension following an objectionable social media post allegedly targeting Prophet Mohammed. Hundreds from a specific community converged on the ISBT police outpost last night, staging a strong protest and demanding stringent action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after a user identified as Sandeep Rathore allegedly posted offensive remarks about the Prophet on social media. Enraged by the content, scores of individuals gathered, creating a volatile atmosphere at the police station.

Police swiftly registered a case against Rathore under hate speech provisions, and raids are reportedly underway for his arrest. The accused is believed to be a resident of the Selakui area. The gravity of the situation has prompted authorities to place the area on high alert, while the Intelligence Bureau is closely monitoring developments to avert any potential communal unrest.