Social media post targeting Prophet Mohammed sparks tension in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Dehradun is on edge, gripped by tension following an objectionable social media post allegedly targeting Prophet Mohammed. Hundreds from a specific community converged on the ISBT police outpost last night, staging a strong protest and demanding stringent action against the accused.
The controversy erupted after a user identified as Sandeep Rathore allegedly posted offensive remarks about the Prophet on social media. Enraged by the content, scores of individuals gathered, creating a volatile atmosphere at the police station.
Police swiftly registered a case against Rathore under hate speech provisions, and raids are reportedly underway for his arrest. The accused is believed to be a resident of the Selakui area. The gravity of the situation has prompted authorities to place the area on high alert, while the Intelligence Bureau is closely monitoring developments to avert any potential communal unrest.
The protests, which began on Wednesday night, saw angry crowds demanding immediate action. By Thursday, police had officially registered the First Information Report against Sandeep Rathore.
Speaking to this newspaper, SP City Pramod Kumar confirmed, “The accused, Sandeep Rathore, is a resident of the Selakui area. It is alleged that Rathore made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammed on social media.”
The controversial message rapidly disseminated across social media platforms, igniting widespread outrage within the Muslim community. Consequently, a large crowd gathered at the ISBT police outpost, vociferously demanding action against Sandeep Rathore.
Police officials managed to pacify the agitated crowd by assuring them of appropriate action. Following this, the police themselves registered the case against Rathore at the Patel Nagar police station. The search for the accused is ongoing.
Directives have been issued to local police units to maintain peace and order in the area. The local intelligence unit is also keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any escalation of tension.